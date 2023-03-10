This is Home: Comfort Keepers of the Mid-Ohio Valley

Comfort Keepers of the MOV
Comfort Keepers of the MOV(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Last week we talked about how comfort keepers raised money for Alzheimer’s research but they do a lot more than that.

Comfort Keepers of the Mid-Ohio Valley was started in 2004 to help members of the community in all walks of life according to Founder and Owner Joan Yeomans.

“It’s very much about optimizing and preventing avoidable declines because there’s so much of the aging process that really can be optimized if people are having regular cognitive stimulation, regular social interaction, and regular physical activity,” said Yeomans.

Staff members work with a large variety of people.

“We have some people that are in their 90s, and they are very spry, healthy, and at the top of their game mentally. We just go there to have fun and keep things safe,” said Yeomans.

Comfort Keepers not only help with residents who are getting older but also help with several health conditions.

“We deal with everything from diabetes to Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Dementia, COPD; just a very broad spectrum of conditions,” said Yeomans.

They take their dedication to caring for Alzheimer patients a step further by participating in the Walk to end Alzheimer’s every year.

“We always help with the committee, and we usually do the thank you brigade at the end of the walk. We have participated in that for a lot of years,” said Yeomans.

