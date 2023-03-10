Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges

Kenneth Walker
Kenneth Walker(file photo)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A traffic stop has led to another arrest by agents of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

On March 10, Kenneth Walker, of Columbus, was stopped for having an obstructed view of the registration with it being taped dark tinted windows.

According to a statement from the Task Force, agents noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

Walker was asked about the smell and according to agents, said he had some loose marijuana in a pouch in his door. Walker stepped from the vehicle and spoke with agents.

Upon patting Walker down, Agents found wrapped substances.

Two of the bags were fentanyl weighing 10.35 grams and the other bag contained meth weighing 15.46 grams.

The stop was near St. Mary’s Catholic School in Marietta.

Walker has been charged with first degree felony Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine in the Vicinity of a School Zone, and first degree felony Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl in the Vicinity of a School Zone.

Walker will remain in the Washington County Jail until his appearance on March 13 in Marietta Municipal Court.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville, and Glouster Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

