Yost seeks to continue state’s case involving Householder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the convictions of Larry Householder and Matt Borges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is commenting on what comes next regarding the House Bill 6 scandal.

Yost released a statement that now the federal prosecution is complete, the state of Ohio’s racketeering lawsuit should be able to resume.

Yost states others involved should be permitted to escape “scot-free” including First Energy executives.

An injunction on the state’s case was filed for the federal case to move forward.

Yost has now asked for that injunction to be lifted.

“Our work has already ended the nuclear subsidy and the ‘decoupling rider’ that enshrined in Ohio law First Energy’s profitability. While portions of HB6 were eventually repealed, these two corrupt benefits for First Energy ended because of our lawsuit, not because of the legislative branch’s belated repeal. The repeal only came after we ended the flow of funds. In addition, we successfully ‘froze’ former PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo’s financial assets. While he has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to ‘un-freeze’ them while he appeals the order, the order remains in place. We are confident in our position, and fully intend to claw back those ill-gotten gains through our racketeering lawsuit. The discovery process may yield additional information that will reveal an expanded number of defendants who participated in the corrupt Householder Enterprise,” says Yost in the statement.

