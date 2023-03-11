3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio have launched an investigation after three bodies were discovered on Friday.

Officials in Summit County confirmed two bodies were found in a wooded area at about 8:35 a.m. on Friday. They also confirmed a third body was found 20 minutes later at a different location.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller and Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed all victims were bound and gagged.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said all three victims were shot in the head.

Miller said police are determining if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
Police Lights
Man dead following UTV crash on Township Rd 181
Jack E. Fox
Arrests in Coolville following Southeast Major Crimes Task Force investigation
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
A Michigan man has been arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 77...
Michigan man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A police department in Texas says a K-9 named Lt. Dan has died after a recent cancer diagnosis.
‘We will miss you’: Police K-9 dies after recent cancer diagnosis
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses