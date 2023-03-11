Lily Sands signs with Marietta College Rowing team

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Lily Sands, a senior rower from Marietta high School, has officially signed with Marietta College to continue her athletic and academic career at the next level.

After a successful high school career, Lily gets the chance to stay close to home becoming the first collegiate rower from her family since her grandfather competed for the Pioneers back in the 1950s.

While competing for the Pioneers, Lily will be studying environmental engineering at Marietta College.

