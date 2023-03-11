Marietta City Council designates funds towards police department upgrades

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Last week, Marietta City Council voted to designate about $200,000 to the Marietta City Police Department Upgrade Project.

WTAP takes a deeper look at that project and how it impacts local law enforcement.

The Marietta Police Department is looking at multiple incoming upgrades.

Mayor Schlicher said, “Some of these items we would not be able to fund out of our normal budget process so we’re using ARPA money to make these improvements.”

For one - their communication systems will be updated. Schlicher and Police Chief Katherine Warden said this will improve coverage as well as officer safety.

The new system will be encrypted, meaning the public will no longer be able to tune in via a scanner.

Warden said, “It is very significant for our department because we were having issues with criminals and suspects that were listening to our radio traffic and that’s an officer safety issue.”

Marietta police will also get a new all-terrain vehicle, which will allow police to drive in places normal vehicles can’t reach.

“We plan on using the ATV to patrol the bike path and the river trails and some of the bike paths that are throughout town. Also, during festival times in the past, we have rented this equipment and now we’ll have it available and ready,” Warden said.

Multiple other upgrades are coming such as a new body cam mounts.

This isn’t the first phase of the Marietta City Police Department Upgrade Project. Previously it’s paid for new patrol vehicles as well as body cameras.

Warden said, “We’re able to look at the footage now and determine if there’s any type of malfeasance or, you know, if someone did something really brave and amazing we’re able to catch that on footage now.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.