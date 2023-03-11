Sobering numbers from Ohio on drug overdoses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state has launched new dashboards of data for overdose deaths and other substance-use related measures.

The dashboards show information for all 88 counties including Washington and surrounding counties.

The information comes from the National Institutes of Health-funded HEALing Communities Study.

Part of the data available on the dashboard includes the use of Naloxone more commonly known as Narcan by EMS. In Washington County alone last year, the records show Naloxone mentioned in response events 61 times. In neighboring Athens County, that number was up to 100.

Another portion of the data available shows overdose deaths by county but that information is lagging with 2022 numbers not available yet. Washington County shows for 2021 there were 17 overdose deaths in the county. During that same time period, Athens County shows 31 overdose deaths. Overall in the state, 5,210 Ohioans died of drug overdoses in 2021.

The numbers are sobering when looking at 2021 to 2017. According to the data collection, 23,146 Ohioans died of overdoses. That is more than the entire population of Meigs County.

Naloxone is mentioned being used in 2022 throughout the state 22,760 times. From 2022 to 2017, it is mentioned in EMS/911 response events for the entire state 152,616 times.

A breakdown by county of overdose deaths in Ohio of the WTAP viewing region: Washington County, 2021-17, 2020-14, 2019-9, 2018-10, 2017-10; Meigs County, 2021-12, 2020-19, 2019-7, 2018-10, 2017-10; Athens County, 2021-31, 2020-17, 2019-8, 2018-8, 2017-9; Morgan County, 2021-1, 2020-7, 2019-3, 2018-3, 2017-2; Noble County, 2021-4, 2020-2, 2019-1, 2018-5, 2017-2; Guernsey County, 2021-16, 2020-15, 2019-12, 2018-8, 2017-10.

A breakdown of Naloxone in EMS/911 reports by county in Ohio of the WTAP viewing region: Washington County, 2022-61, 2021-59, 2020-72, 2019-34, 2018-40, 2017-43; Meigs County, 2022-48, 2021-51, 2020-50, 2019-30, 2018-43, 2017-55; Athens County, 2022-100, 2021-109, 2020-74, 2019-65, 2018-48, 2017-80; Morgan County, 2022-24, 2021-23, 2020-11, 2019-18, 2018-12, 2017-20; Noble, only records for 2020 with one incidence; Guernsey County, 2022-60, 2021-123, 2020-97, 2019-84, 2018-80, 2017-84.

