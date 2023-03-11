Upcoming event aims to help locals improve their housing situation

A housing improvement event will be held this coming Monday.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Next week the public is invited to a housing improvement event at First United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.

Anyone who wants to improve their housing situation is encouraged to come, according to organizer Wendy Tuck.

Multiple organizations will be there as resources such as Parkersburg Housing Authority, West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, lenders, realtors, and more.

You can go for help with repairs, solar paneling, buying a home, getting a loan, and more. Think of pretty much any angle at which you could approach improving housing and there will probably be a resource there for that.

Tuck said the event was inspired by the results of an affordable housing survey Parkersburg and Wood County did.

“The city and the county did a housing survey - affordable housing survey - we don’t have enough housing. And so we were trying to think ‘well what can we do?’”

Tuck said the goal is to improve housing for 50 people in 50 weeks

The event is free. It will run from 5:30pm to 7:30pm next Monday.

