W.Va. Senator removed from chamber as 60-day session nears end

Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.
Sen. Robert Karnes was removed by the Senate's Sergeant at Arms on Friday.(West Virginia Senate)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A chaotic scene ensued in Charleston Friday as State Sen. Robert Karnes (R-Randolph) voiced concern regarding an apparent requirement in the state constitution, demanding engrossed bills be read “fully and distinctly” before a floor vote.

In the Senate chamber on Friday, Karnes asked the body’s president, Sen. Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) through a point of inquiry, if his understand of the state’s constitution was correct.

Sen. Blair replied, telling Sen. Karnes the issue did not apply as bills voted on during Friday’s proceedings had been through their third readings.

Karnes then appeared to yell “mister president” through subsequent votes, before the senate moved into recess. Upon returning, Sen. Karnes was removed from the chamber.

“I request pursuant to the powers granted, that the presiding officer, by senate rule 51, that you order the Sergeant at Arms to remove the senator from Randolph from the chamber,” said Sen. Donna Boley (R-Pleasants.)

Sen. Blair replied, instructing: “The Sergeant at Arms will remove the senator from Randolph from the chamber.”

You can find a recording of that removal toward the end of the video attached above.

With only one more day to pass a range of high-priority bills as of Friday, the day’s incident surely slowed some business down. With a fairly swift removal however -- it became clear Senate leaders were eager to move forward with business.

