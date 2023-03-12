Human remains found in Gallia County

A person walking in a wooded area on Mt. Carmel Road in Raccoon Township discovered human remains in an open field
police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin sent out a statement about human remains located in Gallia County.

Sheriff Champlin’s statement is as follows:

“On Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2023, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call from an individual who was walking in a wooded area on Mt. Carmel Road in Raccoon Township, when the individual discovered human remains in an open field area. Deputies responded to the scene along with the Gallia County Coroner, and were able to determine that the remains were of human origin. An investigation is underway, working in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The remains will be transported to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for the purposes of providing an identification of the individual and to attempt to determine the cause of death. At this time, no further information is available for release; however we will provide updates at the appropriate time as the investigation continues,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

This is all the information that has been provided at this time.

WTAP will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital
Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital
Jack E. Fox
Arrests in Coolville following Southeast Major Crimes Task Force investigation
A Michigan man has been arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 77...
Michigan man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Comfort Keepers help people in all walks of life
This is Home: Comfort Keepers of the Mid Ohio Valley
My Mommy Mart will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds
My Mommy Mart is this weekend
Alayna Garst WV flag winner
Parkersburg Art Center hosts WV Art Education Exhibit
Daylight Saving Time is a good time to test your smoke alarms and change the batteries, if...
This Sunday time springs forward so don’t forget to check your smoke alarms