Human remains found in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin sent out a statement about human remains located in Gallia County.

Sheriff Champlin’s statement is as follows:

“On Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2023, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call from an individual who was walking in a wooded area on Mt. Carmel Road in Raccoon Township, when the individual discovered human remains in an open field area. Deputies responded to the scene along with the Gallia County Coroner, and were able to determine that the remains were of human origin. An investigation is underway, working in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The remains will be transported to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for the purposes of providing an identification of the individual and to attempt to determine the cause of death. At this time, no further information is available for release; however we will provide updates at the appropriate time as the investigation continues,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

This is all the information that has been provided at this time.

WTAP will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.