Parkersburg Art Center hosts WV Art Education Exhibit

Alayna Garst WV flag winner
Alayna Garst WV flag winner(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Art means so much to so many people, especially art teacher and Youth Art Month Coordinator, Joe Semple.

“Art has been a huge part of my life and I competed in shows at the state level when I was a student in West Virginia back in the 70s and 80s. This is something love to see every year and I know what the joy is when a student wins something because I was one of those students myself,” Semple said.

For art student and West Virginia flag representative having something to be proud of while expressing emotion is what art means to her.

“It’s a good way to express yourself and to say things you can’t say with words,” Flag winner, Alayna Garst, says.

Semple says when he sees the art center full of over 100 pieces he sees a years worth of work constructed into one art piece.

“When I walk in I see the results of nearly a whole school year full of work put on by the teachers and the students. It’s a culmination of all of that work and it’s wonderful to see all of it in all grade levels,” said Semple.

Each year the art contest becomes bigger and bigger and Semple hopes next year they continue to see more artwork come in.

