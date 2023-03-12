This Sunday time springs forward so don’t forget to check your smoke alarms

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday at 2 a.m. time will spring forward one hour to account for daylight savings time.

When most people think of the one hour change they also think about the changes that need to be made to their smoke alarms. According to Parkersburg Fire Chief, Jason Matthews, about 60% of house fire deaths are caused due to homes with non-functioning smoke alarms.

“Well smoke alarms activate very quickly and that allows residents a minute or two extra time to get out of the house if there is a fire. So working smoke alarms do save lives,” Matthews said.

The Parkersburg Fire Department also holds a income based program that you can learn more information about by contacting the fire station.

