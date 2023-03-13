Bill to increase pay of W.Va. deputy sheriffs becomes law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) signed into law legislation that will boost the pay of deputy sheriffs

SB 494 stipulates that each year, deputies will receive a monetary supplement totaling five dollars multiplied by their total months of service. This measure will help offset some of the increases made to PEIA this year to keep the state’s public health insurance solvent.

WTAP spoke with Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard about how the bill will impact the county’s deputies. Woodyard said his office had already adopted the measures described in the bill, so in Wood County at least, there will be no change.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.