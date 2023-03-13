Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action

The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment...
The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds allowed in the states counties.(WVVA News)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds allowed in the states counties.

HB 3337 prohibits additional substance abuse treatment beds from being added to any county that already has 250 or more beds.

Wood County Delegates were instrumental in getting the legislation passed, with Delegate Scot Heckert serving as lead sponsor.

WTAP spoke with Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce about how the legislation will affect Wood County. Joyce said that Wood County has 282 treatment beds, more than any other county in the state.

As a result, he said, the county often sees its beds filled with patients from other counties, or even other states in the nation.

Joyce said this puts a burden on the county. “We have seen an increase in petty crimes, vacant structure fires, petty larceny, shoplifting,” he said. Joyce said he thinks preventing more substance abuse treatment beds from being added to the county will help ease that burden.

House Bill 3337 currently awaits judgement from Governor Justice.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
police lights
Human remains found in Gallia County
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital
Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital
Jack E. Fox
Arrests in Coolville following Southeast Major Crimes Task Force investigation

Latest News

Hunter Allen update
Update: Hunter Allen has made “huge improvements” in his recovery
police lights
Human remains found in Gallia County
Comfort Keepers help people in all walks of life
This is Home: Comfort Keepers of the Mid Ohio Valley
My Mommy Mart will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds
My Mommy Mart is this weekend