Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds allowed in the states counties.

HB 3337 prohibits additional substance abuse treatment beds from being added to any county that already has 250 or more beds.

Wood County Delegates were instrumental in getting the legislation passed, with Delegate Scot Heckert serving as lead sponsor.

WTAP spoke with Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce about how the legislation will affect Wood County. Joyce said that Wood County has 282 treatment beds, more than any other county in the state.

As a result, he said, the county often sees its beds filled with patients from other counties, or even other states in the nation.

Joyce said this puts a burden on the county. “We have seen an increase in petty crimes, vacant structure fires, petty larceny, shoplifting,” he said. Joyce said he thinks preventing more substance abuse treatment beds from being added to the county will help ease that burden.

House Bill 3337 currently awaits judgement from Governor Justice.

