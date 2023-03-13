Bill offering bonuses to some retired public employees becomes law

Some retired West Virginia teachers and other public employees will soon be receiving a bonus payment of $1500.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SB 237, signed into law on March 13 by Governor Jim Justice, dictates that retired public employees of 70 years of age with at least 20 years of service under their belt who currently receive less than $1000 monthly from the retirement system will receive a one-time bonus payment of $1500 before the end of the year.

The bill also sets $1000 a month as the new minimum payment made to retirees over 75 currently receiving less than $1000 a month.

Governor Justice emphasized the value of this legislation for the state’s many retirees.

“The thing that is hard to believe is we’ve still got a bunch of retirees that their monthly payment is less than $1,000. And making it on less than $1,000 today -- I don’t know how they do it. I have no earthly idea how they can do it.”

The bill takes effect on July 1, with the one-time bonuses and monthly annuity increases expected on or before December 31 of this year.

