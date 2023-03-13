Cassie Johnson Memorial Act becomes law

Governor Jim Justice signed into law the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act
Governor Jim Justice signed into law the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) on March 13 signed into law the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act.

The law creates the offense of knowingly and willfully obstructing an officer engaged in their official duties and thereby causing that officer’s death. Any person found guilty of the offense will face15 years to life in prison.

The act, entered into the legislature as SB 490, is named in honor of Patrolman Cassie Marie Johnson of the Charleston Police Department. Johnson died in the line of duty in 2020.

During the signing ceremony for the law, Governor Justice addressed an audience of law enforcement officers and public employees, as well as the mother of Patrolman Johnson. “I would tell you to be phenomenally safe and to know that you’re respected and honored and revered in a really, really good way,” Justice told the assembled.

The bill will go into effect 90 days after it was passed.

