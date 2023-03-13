Equal Protection for Religion Act becomes law in West Virginia

Gov. Justice has signed the Equal Protection for Religion Act into law.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Justice has signed the Equal Protection for Religion Act into law.

Entered into the legislature as HB 3042, the act establishes that the state cannot quote “burden a person’s exercise of religion” unless doing so is quote “essential to further a compelling governmental interest.”

The legislation also creates a framework for citizens who believe their religious exercise has been burdened to challenge the state.

Among those in the legislature supporting the bill included Mason County Senator Amy Grady, who said during a floor session on February 28th that the bill could be thought of as a quote “shield for all people.”

Jeanne Peters, who sits on the board of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Out MOV, said the law could create space for business owners and others to use their personal religious beliefs to justify discrimination.

“We’re creating a very dangerous reality in which someone can declare that their religious faith allows them to not serve LGBTQIA people or people of religious minorities that are not their own,” Peters said. “It creates a system in which someone’s personal religious freedom can deny someone else’s human rights and ability to participate in society in an equitable and fair manner.”

The Equal Protection for Religion will go into effect on May 29th, 90 days after it was passed.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
police lights
Human remains found in Gallia County
Hunter Allen update
Update: Hunter Allen has made “huge improvements” in his recovery
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment...
Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action

Latest News

Gov. Justice has signed the Equal Protection for Religion Act into law.
EQUAL PROTECTION FOR RELIGION ACT BECOMES LAW
The strike has been going on since the beginning of March
Strike ends in Morgan Local School District as union and board reach agreement
The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment...
Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action
Hunter Allen update
Update: Hunter Allen has made “huge improvements” in his recovery