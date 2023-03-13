Fatal crash on State Route 218 in Gallia County

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Gallia County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nina Faye Johnson, 41, of Crown City was driving on State Route 218 near milepost 8 in Gallia County when the vehicle crashed at about 6:57 a.m. this morning.

Johnson was traveling southbound on State Route 218 when the 2004 Saturn Vue she was driving went off the right side of the roadway striking a traffic sign, utility pole, and cable box.

Johnson was transported to Holzer Medical Center by Gallia County EMS, but succumbed to the injuries she sustained. Johnson was wearing a seat belt, according to the report from the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
police lights
Human remains found in Gallia County
Hunter Allen update
Update: Hunter Allen has made “huge improvements” in his recovery
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment...
Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Minor delays expected on Philip Run Bridge during construction
Gov. Justice has signed the Equal Protection for Religion Act into law.
Equal Protection for Religion Act becomes law in West Virginia
Gov. Justice has signed the Equal Protection for Religion Act into law.
EQUAL PROTECTION FOR RELIGION ACT BECOMES LAW
The strike has been going on since the beginning of March
Strike ends in Morgan Local School District as union and board reach agreement