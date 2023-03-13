Fatal crash on State Route 218 in Gallia County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Gallia County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nina Faye Johnson, 41, of Crown City was driving on State Route 218 near milepost 8 in Gallia County when the vehicle crashed at about 6:57 a.m. this morning.

Johnson was traveling southbound on State Route 218 when the 2004 Saturn Vue she was driving went off the right side of the roadway striking a traffic sign, utility pole, and cable box.

Johnson was transported to Holzer Medical Center by Gallia County EMS, but succumbed to the injuries she sustained. Johnson was wearing a seat belt, according to the report from the Highway Patrol.

