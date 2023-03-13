High School State Basketball Tournament Breakdown

By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

We have entered the final week of the high school basketball season and for the Mid-Ohio Valley, the area has three teams competing for the state title.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets and Ravenswood Red Devils both will compete in Class AA while the Parkersburg South Patriots look to avenge last years loss in the Class AAAA Championship game.

Evan Lasek has more on when and who these teams will see down in Charleston for the state tournament.

