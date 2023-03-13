Minor delays expected on Philip Run Bridge during construction

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Minor delays are expected during bridge construction work on the Philip Run Bridge.

The Philip Run Bridge located north of the intersection of Calhoun County Route and Riffle Run Road will be undergoing construction work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays beginning today.

Motorists will also see one lane closure on WV 16 during the bridge work.

Work is expected to be completed by September 1.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
police lights
Human remains found in Gallia County
Hunter Allen update
Update: Hunter Allen has made “huge improvements” in his recovery
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment...
Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Fatal crash on State Route 218 in Gallia County
Gov. Justice has signed the Equal Protection for Religion Act into law.
Equal Protection for Religion Act becomes law in West Virginia
Gov. Justice has signed the Equal Protection for Religion Act into law.
EQUAL PROTECTION FOR RELIGION ACT BECOMES LAW
The strike has been going on since the beginning of March
Strike ends in Morgan Local School District as union and board reach agreement