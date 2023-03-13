Minor delays expected on Philip Run Bridge during construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Minor delays are expected during bridge construction work on the Philip Run Bridge.

The Philip Run Bridge located north of the intersection of Calhoun County Route and Riffle Run Road will be undergoing construction work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays beginning today.

Motorists will also see one lane closure on WV 16 during the bridge work.

Work is expected to be completed by September 1.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.