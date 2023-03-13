Obituary: Brogdon, Wanda Mae (McFee)

A flickering flame of life was extinguished on March 9, 2023, when Wanda Mae (McFee) Brogdon, 79, crossed the bridge of a lifetime of physical pain and was escorted by Angels to her Heavenly Home. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Jan 7, 1944, to the late Warren and Julia Anyce (Salmons) McFee. She attended the one-room Two Ripple School and Wirt County High School, where she graduated at age 17 as Valedictorian of the Class of 1961. She worked at Public Debt, but because of health problems, she transferred to Luke AFB, Arizona. There she met and married A/1C Kenneth Brogdon of the USAF. They traveled and lived in many states, including Arizona, Florida, New Mexico, Georgia, and Japan.

Wanda worked for most of her 20 years as a military wife for Civil Service. She was a former EMT with the Wirt Co. Emergency Squad, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, WVEA, Adult Literacy volunteer, secretary at Elizabeth Elementary School for ten years, and secretary at the Wirt County Board of Education office for a short time before her disability retirement. She was a long member of Two Ripple Baptist Church. She was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed flower gardens, gardening, quilt making, Thanksgiving dinner, and Christmas celebrations at her home, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband Kenneth had cared for more than 100 children over the last 30 years.

Receiving her at the end of her earthly journey will be her husband of 58 years, Kenneth; her parents, Warren, and Julia Anyce Salmons McFee; a son Steven Brett Brogdon; brothers Warren “Buzzy” McFee, Robert Daniel McFee, and Ronald McFee; sister-in-law Virginia McFee; her grandparents and many other relatives and friends.

Wanda’s memory lives on in her children Gregory (Patricia) Brogdon I, Angela Shears, and Douglas (Andrea) Brogdon; sister Anyce Luella (James) Grubbs; sister-in-law Lana McFee; grandchildren Gregory II (Brooke), Adam (Corena), Warren (Jasmine) and Patrick Brogdon, Dylan (Rebekah) and Kaylie Shears, Riley, and Ryan Brogdon; great-grandchildren Gregory III, Vincent, Waylon, Chase and Summer Brogdon, Harper and Addison Shears, Caitlyn, Ryan and Kenneth Brogdon and Jensyn Foutty and Jaxton Workman.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 15, at 11:00 am at Matheny Whited Funeral Home with the Rev. James Bruce officiating. Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, Wv. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the Brogdon family.

