Obituary: Bunner, Joyce E.

Joyce E. Bunner, 78, of Vienna, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her residence.

She was born February 18, 1945, in Liberty Township, OH, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Diantha Mae Hendershot Doyle.

Joyce was a 1963 graduate of Salem Liberty High School. She was an owner and operator of an upholstery business while raising her children. In later years, Joyce owned and operated the stores, “Seek No Further” and “Village Flowers & Gifts” in Harmar Village, Marietta, OH.

She is survived by her daughter, Teri Binegar McCoy (Mark); three sons, Travis Bunner (Morgan), Jeff Binegar, and Steve Binegar; sister, Janet Westbrook (Robert); grandchildren, Andy Stines (Mariah), Joshua Binegar (Sabrina) and Rhys Thatcher; five great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Bunner; one sister, Judy Doyle; and one brother, Lester Doyle.

Per Joyce’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna, is honored to serve the Bunner family.

Her final resting place will be in Masterton Cemetery in Lebanon, OH, with her husband, Tim.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.