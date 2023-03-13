Obituary: Cogar, Helen Idell

Helen Idell Cogar, 87, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born August 12, 1935, in West Union, WV, a daughter of the late Lewis S. and Isabell M. (Jenkins) Carpenter.

Helen was very active in her community of Greenwood. She worked as a Ladies Aide, was part of the Greenwood Homemaker’s Association, and was a member of the CEOS Club of Greenwood, WV. Helen also did volunteer work with the firehall and helped start the EMS at Greenwood. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Greenwood, WV, and then later attended the Red Oak Grove Church in West Union, WV. She was known as “The Cookie Lady” as she made cookies for every event held in the community. Helen enjoyed travelling the country roads and looking at scenery, gardening, flowers, and canning.

She was survived by her children, Wilford “Mike” L. Cogar of Greenwood, WV, Frank Cogar of Pittsburgh, PA, and Linda Borrelli (Nick) of Munhall, PA; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Carpenter of Baltimore, MD, Archie Carpenter of Virginia, Steven Carpenter of Lost Creek, WV, and James Carpenter of Grafton, WV; sisters, Blanche Cline of Middlebourne, WV, Goldie Cogar of Finleyville, WV, Lois Murphy of Greenwood, WV, and Sherry Dean of Buckhannon, WV; and several other loving relatives.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilford Leymoin Cogar, and granddaughter, Kimberly Olsavicky.

In accordance with Helen’s wishes, she will be cremated, and burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, WV. McCullough Funeral Home will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.