Obituary: Francis, Jessica Marie

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jessica Marie Francis, 38, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away March 10, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU, surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

She was born on September 3, 1984, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of  Teresa Francis Foster of Parkersburg.

Jessica will be remembered for her love of her family and her dogs.

In addition to her mother and step-father Jay Foster, Jessica is survived by her brother Matt Francis, several nieces and nephews, finance Billy Cleghorn, aunts and uncles, Betty Francis, Becky and Harold Tanner, Sharon and Terry Wade, Kenneth and April Francis, step-grandmother Carolyn Francis and an array of cousins.

Jessica was preceded in death by her brother Brian Francis, grandmother Jeanette Francis and grandfather Roy Francis.

Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Steve Foster officiating.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Dinner will be served following at the Leavitt Family Center at 8th and Avery Street Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

