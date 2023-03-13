Obituary: Jenkins, Stephen J.

Stephen J. Jenkins, “Ole Dad,” passed away unexpectedly on March 9th, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his wife Taylor holding his hand. Stephen was born August 25th, 1999, to Brian Rouse and the late Joy Christine Stemple at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg, WV.

Stephen had a wonderful life surrounded by loving friends and family; he enjoyed hunting, riding, and fishing. In 2019 he met Taylor Marshall (Jenkins), and they hit it off fishing all summer at their spot. They later got married on November 23, 2019.

He was a man who simply loved life; he was always happy and always so proud to show off his son Mason and wife Taylor. He lived a life that a lot wish they could have. Stephen was a remarkable husband and the absolute best dad; he would do anything for them. He loved to help people and spend time with friends and family.

Stephen attended church at Muskingum Valley Baptist and was a Mason at The New Matamoras Masonic Lodge #374.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Taylor Jenkins, son Mason Jenkins, brother Robert Rouse, sister Jessie Jenkins; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Rhonda Marshall; mother and father-in-law, Melanie and Daryl Bowersock; grandmother, Marlene Rouse; sister-in-law’s, Nikki Marshall, Kaylyn Messenger, Jordan Jones, Katherine Bowersock, Kayla Olson(Adam), Kelsey Bowersock, brother-in-law, Kaden Messenger (Tacklebox) and special friends, Todd Morris, Dustin Pritchett, Austin Felter, Ethan England, Tyce Felton, Austin Langford, Jacob Thompson, Chris Curtis, Johnny Amos, Ed Rinard, Logan, and Zach Raines.

He was welcomed into heaven by his mother, Joy Christine Jenkins, grandmother Judy Jenkins and masonic brothers, Bill Armstrong and Bobby Kroll.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home, with a masonic service held at 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to his son Mason Jenkins and wife Taylor Jenkins at the People’s Savings Bank in New Matamoras, Newport, or Lower Salem branches.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

