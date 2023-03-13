Obituary: McBride, Peggy Marie

Peggy Marie McBride, 80, of Williamstown, WV, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 12, 1942, in Marietta to Bernard “Peanie” Charles and Eloise Virginia Noah Wagner.

Peggy was a 1960 graduate of Marietta High School. Her biggest passion was camping and traveling with Ed. Peggy and Ed had a great group of friends that they enjoyed spending time with. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Colton.

She is survived by her son, Kraig McBride (Jamie); grandson, Colton; two sisters, Judy Neader and Diane Reed; best friend, Shirley Lutz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edward “Ed” McBride, whom she married on February 4, 1972, and her first husband, Steve Slater, whom she married on June 24, 1967.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. before the services.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Peggy’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

