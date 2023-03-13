Obituary: Nottingham, Regina “Jeannie”

Regina “Jeannie” Nottingham, 72, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 10, 1951, in Ronceverte, WV. A daughter of the late Frank R. Patton and Lucille D. Thomas Patton.

Jeannie was a member of the Big Island Run Church in Elizabeth, WV. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeannie is survived by her loving husband, Allen “Al” Nottingham; two daughters, Kelly L. Anderson (Doug) and Karry A. Barr (Max Hall); a brother, Roger F. Patton; two grandchildren, Sadi Barr (Griffin Bradley) and Brady Anderson.

Preceding her in death were her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation will take place 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, March 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Nottingham family.

