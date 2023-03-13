Obituary: Nottingham, Regina “Jeannie”

Regina “Jeannie” Nottingham Obit
Regina “Jeannie” Nottingham Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Regina “Jeannie” Nottingham, 72, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 10, 1951, in Ronceverte, WV. A daughter of the late Frank R. Patton and Lucille D. Thomas Patton.

Jeannie was a member of the Big Island Run Church in Elizabeth, WV. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeannie is survived by her loving husband, Allen “Al” Nottingham; two daughters, Kelly L. Anderson (Doug) and Karry A. Barr (Max Hall); a brother, Roger F. Patton; two grandchildren, Sadi Barr (Griffin Bradley) and Brady Anderson.

Preceding her in death were her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation will take place 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, March 13, 2023, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Nottingham family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
police lights
Human remains found in Gallia County
Hunter Allen update
Update: Hunter Allen has made “huge improvements” in his recovery
Community ground search of Johnson Jane Park postponed
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment...
Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Strahan, David L. “Larry”
Nancy Eileen (Curfman) Spencer Obit
Obituary: Spencer, Nancy Eileen (Curfman)
Jessica Marie Francis Obit
Obituary: Francis, Jessica Marie
Helen Idell Cogar Obit
Obituary: Cogar, Helen Idell
Wanda Mae (McFee) Brogdon Obit
Obituary: Brogdon, Wanda Mae (McFee)