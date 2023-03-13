Obituary: Poling, Tamarah Dee

Tamarah Dee Poling, 63, of Mineral Wells, Passed away on 3/11/2023.  Tammy was born in Mississippi on April 11, 1959, the daughter of  Marjorie M. Wright of Parkersburg and the late Roy W. Wright of Mineral Wells.

Tammy was a hard worker, loved to take care of others, and she spent many years waitressing.  If you knew her, you probably knew her for her cooking.  She was always making something delicious to share with someone.

Her two children and three grandchildren were her life.  She was very proud of all of them.

Tammy is survived by her mom, Marjorie M. Wright, Parkersburg, and her children Christy (Jeff) Hendershot, Walker, Rocky (Brooke) Poling, Walker.  Three grandchildren, Marissa Hendershot and Brantly, and Brylee Poling. Two sisters, Deborah White, Mineral Wells, and Barbara Apelboim, FL, and her sweet dog Nuggett.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Wright, and her brother Gregory Wright.

As per her request, Tammy’s remains will be cremated, and no services at this time.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

