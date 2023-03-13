Obituary: Spencer, Nancy Eileen (Curfman)

Nancy Eileen (Curfman) Spencer, 80, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a short battle against multiple myeloma. She was born on December 19, 1942, in Palestine, WV. Nancy moved to Cleveland with her husband. After his passing, she moved back to the MOV to live with her daughter Sheree and her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William (Ronald); her infant daughter Terri Ellen; her parents, Loyd and Martha Maxine (Lynch) Curfman; and her youngest sister Pamela Nicolais.

She leaves behind her daughters, Stacy (John) Bohm and Sheree (Mark) Farr. She always said Mark was the son she never had. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren- Jamie (Dave) Jarrell, Jack (Catie) Armstrong, Rachele (Paige) Haught, John Farr, Jared Armstrong, Rebecca (Joseph) Fisher, and Jaci Armstrong. She leaves behind five very loved great-grandchildren, William Fisher, Max Jarrell, Elizabeth Fisher, Alexander Haught, and Vivienne Haught. She will be greatly missed by her remaining siblings- Lorene (Ernie) Cumbridge, Helen (James) Maze, Larry (Roxanne) Curfman, Shirley (Darrell) Dowler, Rick (Patricia McCullough) Curfman, Carolyn (Keith) Belt, Debbie (Rick) Windland, and Eric (Rhonda) Curfman. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Velma Spencer who she fondly referred to as her sister, her brother-in-law John Nicolais, her sister-in-law Susie Spencer, and many nieces and nephews, who she all loved dearly.

She was a Sunday School teacher in the two-year-old class at the Cleveland Baptist Church for four decades, where she was well known for her fun, interactive style of teaching and sugar cookies. She gave the best hugs and always let her loved ones know that she loved them. In her later years, you could almost always find her rocking and singing one of her great-grandchildren to sleep.

Our hearts hurt knowing she is no longer with us, but our hearts rejoice knowing that she is in Heaven now, reunited with all her loved ones. We find comfort in knowing we will see her again one day.

Visitation will be from 6 PM – 8 PM on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, and funeral services will be Thursday, March 16th at 11 AM. Graveside service to follow pending arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.