Obituary: Strahan, David L. “Larry”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
David L. “Larry” Strahan, 84, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on March 11, 2023.  He was the son of the late Marguerite Strahan Roberts.  A graduate of Wirt County High School, Larry retired from the United States Army, working at the Pentagon. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Strahan; his stepfather Denver “Curly” Roberts and brother Charles Fulmer.

He is survived by his brother J. P. “Pat” Fulmer and wife Estelle; his nephews Joseph Patrick Fulmer II and wife Karri, David Matthew Fulmer and wife Angie; great-nephews Michael Fulmer and wife Kelsey, Austin Fulmer, and partner Dani; Derek Fulmer and wife Anna and Avery Fulmer and partner Courtney Vincent; a great-great nephew Miles Fulmer and great-great niece Sadie Fulmer.

His wish to be cremated will be honored by his family.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

