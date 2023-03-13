Pandering obscenities involving a minor sentencing handed down

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man has been sentenced to prison for pandering obscenities involving a minor.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Maxwell was sentenced on March 6 after he pled guilty to five counts of second degree felony Pandering Obscenities Involving a Minor.

Maxwell was sentenced by Judge John Wells to serve a minimum of seven years up to a maximum of 10 and a half years.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath stated the Investigative Agents of the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Morgan County Prosecutors Office made the conviction possible. He stated, “We have a terrible evil amongst us, it takes solid police work and cooperation with all local and adjoining law enforcement agencies to battle this issue. In the past year we have been able to uncover and directly attack many of these. God willing, we will be able to stay steadfast and, in the fight, to keep our kids safe from these inexcusable crimes.”

The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and includes the Marietta City Police Department, Marietta College Police Department, Washington County Prosecutor’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.