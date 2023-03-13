Parkersburg Catholic kicks off their three-year campaign

PCHS opens three year campaign
PCHS opens three year campaign(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beginning today Parkersburg Catholic High School kicked off their three year “Blueprint for the future” campaign.

All money that is collected in the campaign will be used to fortify the sustainability and success of the school and make Parkersburg Catholic a viable financial option for all families who seek the value that is found in a private education.

The school hopes to raise over $1 million in the campaign that will invest in critical areas of curriculum, learning resources, and continued education for all teachers.

The final portion of the campaign will dedicate funding for building modifications that will make PCS campuses safer, accessible, and accommodating to the school’s evolving needs.

Advancement Director, Aimee Fleak, believes this three year campaign will be the start to bringing in new students while also accommodating the existing students.

“So really a lot of our focus on this campaign in terms is focused on incoming students for the school and also for our existing students creating financial incentives that make it possible and sustainable for them to attend Parkersburg Catholic all the way through graduation,” said Fleak.

