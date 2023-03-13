Wood County Commission discusses new hires, budget

The Wood County Commission met on the morning of March 13 to consider hiring requests for the offices of the Wood County Assessor and Sheriff.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on the morning of March 13 to consider hiring requests for the offices of the Wood County Assessor and Sheriff.

In the Sheriff’s Office, requests for a new home confinement officer and two Sheriff’s Deputies were considered and approved. In the Assessor’s office, a request for a new appraiser position was approved as well.

The commissioners also discussed their ongoing efforts to develop their budget for the coming fiscal year.

According to Commission President Blair Couch, some data from the state suggests the county could receive more funds from property taxes than anticipated this year.

If the data is accurate, it could mean more funds for departments and services in the county. However, the commission remains cautious. Couch said they’ll discuss the potential revenue increase with assessor David Nohe before letting the numbers inform their current budget planning.

