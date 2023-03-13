WV State Trooper in court as case moves forward

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia State Trooper was in court today as his case on strangulation charges moves forward.

Joseph Comer appeared before Magistrate David Haul today in Ritchie County. Magistrate Haul determined there was probable cause for the case against Comer to move forward.

Comer is charged with felony strangulation. The incidents stem from incidents allegedly occurring during child custody exchanges. Comer has pled not guilty.

The case continues to move forward as the charges will now be considered by the Grand Jury. If indicted, Comer is expected to next appear in Circuit Court on June 6.

Comer is currently out on bond.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/02/24/current-wva-state-police-member-arrested/

