City of Belpre EMS, Inc. getting close to being put in action

The city of Belpre is looking to establish the new EMS service by April 1st.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Belpre is looking to finalize everything to get the new city EMS service in motion.

The city of Belpre’s safety service director, Connie Hoblitzell says that the City of Belpre EMS, Inc. is close to beginning. As she says residents should expect the service to be starting by the first of April.

Hoblitzell says that the city has already chosen officers, discussed the by-laws — which should be passed this coming Monday according to Hoblitzell — and the agreement between the EMS service and the city.

Hoblitzell says that this new service is running smoothly because of those who are on the board and have a background in the licenses and requirements necessary for this type of work.

“We needed their expertise in every one of their fields. We have the fire chief from Warren Township. We have nurses, E.R. nurses. People who’s been E.M.T.’s, a nursing home manager. And I think with all of their different knowledges put together, we’re able to do the budget, we’re able to have a good treasurer. It is just everybody’s knowledge together to make this work,” says Hoblitzell.

Hoblitzell says that the EMS service has all its licenses and needs to find an accountant and insurer.

