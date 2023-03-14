Encompass Health adds 29 new private rooms to provide better, accessible healthcare

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Encompass health has finished phase one of their three phase project.

For phase one Encompass Health of Parkersburg added 29 new private rooms to their facility. A project that will bring better and more accessible healthcare to the area.

“It’s all about the patient and providing the access to them here to be able to receive that rehabilitation service here in the MOV without having to travel to Columbus or to Pittsburg or some of the surrounding areas. It’s creating more patient access for those folks that will benefit from rehabilitation services,” CEO, Nathan Ford said.

The last two phases are expected to be complete by the end of 2023 where Encompass Health will hold an open house.

