Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision

As the May election season gets closer, one mayoral candidate is challenging being denied his submission by going to the Ohio Supreme Court.
As the May election season gets closer, one mayoral candidate is challenging being denied his submission by going to the Ohio Supreme Court.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With May elections ramping up for officials in Washington County, we spoke with the Board of Elections to discuss what will be on the ballot. Including one mayoral race that is gaining some attention.

One election in Washington County that is gaining a lot of attention is the Marietta mayoral race. As Ari Gold — who filed as the democratic candidate — was rejected to enter the race by the Washington Co. Board of Elections, because he didn’t include his previous name for the ballot. Which is required by Ohio revised code.

Gold is currently challenging this issue.

“He has taken that to the Ohio Supreme Court. So, we’re waiting to hear the result on that. And he was going to be running as a Democratic candidate, which we don’t have any Democratic-contested races at this time,” says Washington Co. Board of Elections director, Mandy Amos.

Other races of notice in Washington County are the Belpre mayor race, the Marietta and Belpre council seats and the Belpre City Schools levy amongst others.

Voter registration starts on April 3rd and Amos says that sample ballots will be available by the end of this week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Walker
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges
Robert Maxwell
Pandering obscenities involving a minor sentencing handed down
police lights
Human remains found in Gallia County
WV State Trooper in court as case moves forward
The West Virginia legislature completed action on a bill to limit substance abuse treatment...
Bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in W.Va, counties completes legislative action

Latest News

Parkersburg Utility Board’s ongoing efforts to improve PFAS treatment expected to meet newly...
Parkersburg Utility Board’s ongoing efforts to improve PFAS treatment expected to meet newly proposed regulations from EPA
Encompass health
Encompass Health adds 29 new private rooms to provide better, accessible healthcare
City of Belpre EMS, Inc. getting close to being put in action
City of Belpre EMS, Inc. getting close to being put in action
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments