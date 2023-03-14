Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With May elections ramping up for officials in Washington County, we spoke with the Board of Elections to discuss what will be on the ballot. Including one mayoral race that is gaining some attention.

One election in Washington County that is gaining a lot of attention is the Marietta mayoral race. As Ari Gold — who filed as the democratic candidate — was rejected to enter the race by the Washington Co. Board of Elections, because he didn’t include his previous name for the ballot. Which is required by Ohio revised code.

Gold is currently challenging this issue.

“He has taken that to the Ohio Supreme Court. So, we’re waiting to hear the result on that. And he was going to be running as a Democratic candidate, which we don’t have any Democratic-contested races at this time,” says Washington Co. Board of Elections director, Mandy Amos.

Other races of notice in Washington County are the Belpre mayor race, the Marietta and Belpre council seats and the Belpre City Schools levy amongst others.

Voter registration starts on April 3rd and Amos says that sample ballots will be available by the end of this week.

