Obituary: Dickinson, Judith “Judee” Kathleen

Judith “Judee” Kathleen Dickinson, 66, of Marietta, OH passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 17, 1956 in Marietta, OH to the late Richard L. and Violet M. Best Dickinson.

Judee was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1823 and the B.P.O. Elk’s #477.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Olson (Cameron); eight grandchildren, Ashtyn Davis, Quinlyn Davis, Samantha Davis, Shay Davis, Ryan Tolbert, Breanna Tolbert, Tyler Gill, Kristi Carpenter; two great grandchildren; step daughter, Misty Carpenter (Christopher); daughter-in-law, Michelle Davis; four siblings, Linda Caldwell (Gary), Sandra Adams-Self (Jerry), M. Christine Dowdy (Orren), Pat Dickinson (Karen), Michael Dickinson (Partner, Tim Dick); fur baby, Prince; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shane Davis; sister, Nancy Treadway; brother, Stephen Douglas Dickinson and a nephew, Matthew Caldwell.

Funeral services will be held at 4 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service. A burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made to Hadley Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses; c/o Hadley Funeral Home, 500 5th Street Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

