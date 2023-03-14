Obituary: Johnson, Donna J. Pryor

Donna J. Pryor Johnson, 93, of Belpre, OH passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at her residence.

She was born May 22, 1929 in Belpre, OH, a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Augusta Warner Pryor. Donna was retired from the Public Debt of Parkersburg after many years of service. She was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Chesterhill. She enjoyed her church where she sang and played the piano.

Donna is survived by her nieces and nephews, Leah L. Penn (Ted Penn Jr), Phyllis Smith, Debbie Dalton, Jill Dalton, Julie Beasley, Melanie Goff, Mike Johnson, Virgil Johnson, Gary Johnson and Donald Johnson; great nieces and nephews, Lisa Pryor (Annie), Lezlie Pryor, William Pryor and Justin Pryor (Lydia); and several great-great- nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Johnson; two brothers, Phillip E. Pryor and Charles Henry Pryor Jr; and two nephews, Phillip Pryor Jr and Charles William Pryor.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Elder Junior R. Walker officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pryor and Johnson family.

