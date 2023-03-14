Obituary: Jones, Gilbert “Gib” R. Jr.

Gilbert “Gib” R. Jones, Jr.
Gilbert “Gib” R. Jones, Jr.(None)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
Gilbert “Gib” R. Jones, Jr., 61, of New Matamoras, OH passed away March 13, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 15, 1962 in Barnesville to Gilbert R. and Patricia (Starkey) Jones, Sr. Gib was a laborer by trade and could do anything, which lead him to working in many different places.  He loved hunting, fishing, antiques and flea marketing, both buying and selling.

Gib is survived by 3 children, a brother Kenny of Sistersville, 3 nieces, his partner of 11 years Deanna Hesson, a special friend Stephanie Williams and her son Levi who was like a son to him, the entire Williams family and his cat Sam.

In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his grandparents and a sister-in-law Lori Jones.

At his request he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

