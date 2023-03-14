Obituary: Suttle, Edward “Ed” Glenn

Edward “Ed” Glenn Suttle, 68, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away at Muskingham Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday, March 10, 2023.

He was born on November 22, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Virgle E. and Helen G. Bennett Suttle.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by Stella Suttle Sparks.

He was a graduate of Euclid Senior High School. He was drafted into the US Marine Corps in 1973, serving his country for four years. He held many jobs throughout his life. He spent any free time enjoying the great outdoors, hunting, or fishing.

He is survived by his loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Joyce and Goldie, and many other family members.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, a visitation will be held for family and friends from 11:00 a.m.-noon, with a graveside committal service to follow at 1:00 p.m., in Collins Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

