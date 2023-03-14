Obituary: Wenmoth, Myrtle Gay Deems

Myrtle Gay Deems Wenmoth, 95, of Vienna, died peacefully at her home on March 13, 2023.

She was born on March 8, 1928 near Eatons, WV, in Ritchie County to the late Benjamin F. and Ethel Joy Deems, the eighth of fifteen children. Living in the country in the midst of the Great Depression, the family was not blessed with great material wealth, but were compensated by a warmth and closeness she always remembered fondly.

In 1942 the family relocated to Vienna when her father became employed at the Universal Glass plant, and in 1943 she met her love, Harry Eugene “Wendy” Wenmoth, and they were married on March 1, 1947, commencing 64 years of fun, laughter and adventures. They were avid fans of country and western music, traveling to see many of the legends of the genre. Other shared interests included gardening, attending stock car races, and caring for their cherished children Vicky and Doug. Their door was always open to a daily procession of friends and neighbors who were assured of being welcomed with hot coffee in the pot, warm food on the table, and a cold beer in the fridge.

Following her husband’s passing in 2011, Myrt remained active, continuing to practice her well-honed talents of gardening, cooking and hospitality. After a fall in November 2021, she lost her ability to walk, but bore her infirmities with good spirits, forming close friendships with her caregivers, and spent her final days surrounded by loving family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Garnet Deems Wilson, Anna Edna Deems Cain, Dorothy Deems Santee, Stella Deems Deem, Jessie Deems, Bessie Deems Neff, Mary “Mickey” Deems Whitecotton, Beulah “Boots” Deems Richards, Evelyn “Teeny” Deems Stout, Rosalie Deems Williams, Elizabeth Deems Corvin, and Charlotte Jane Deems, brothers Benjamin F. Deems Jr. and William Deems, husband Harry E. Wenmoth, and son Douglas Wenmoth.

She will be always loved and missed by her daughter Victoria Lynn Wenmoth Hale and son-in-law John W. Hale Jr., grandchildren Matthew Hale, Andrea Hale Ireton, Laura Hale Bishop and Andrew Wenmoth, great-grandchildren Isabella, Jack and Neila Ireton, Alice, Blythe and Teddy Bishop and Bryan Wenmoth, her many, many nieces and nephews and even more numerous friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the funeral home.

