Ohio Supreme Court to review block of near-ban on abortion

The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to review a judge’s order that is blocking enforcement of...
The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to review a judge’s order that is blocking enforcement of Ohio’s so-called heartbeat abortion ban, and to consider whether the clinics that have sued have standing to challenge the law.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to review a judge’s order that is blocking enforcement of Ohio’s so-called heartbeat abortion ban, and to consider whether the clinics that have sued have standing to challenge the law.

In a split decision Tuesday, the court, however, denied a request by Republican Attorney General Dave Yost to launch a review of whether the Ohio Constitution guarantees a right to abortion.

Justices left those questions to continue to be argued in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas.

This mean abortions remain legal in the state for now up to 20 weeks’ gestation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

