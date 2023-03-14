Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners reached a major construction milestone on the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge.

Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the Eastbound lanes.

The work on that section of the bridge began last Monday and will continue for another week, using cutting-edge fiber reinforced concrete with galvanized rebar for a long-lasting deck.

Local trade professionals and contractors performing the work are progressing well, thanks to the mild winter.

Ironworkers continue to work on steel repair, painters are priming the steel repair area, and progress is being made on the electrical items for the bridge.

The bridge is on track to reopen at the end of the summer.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.