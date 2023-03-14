Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On March 8th, Parkersburg police detectives arrested Todd Joseph Long, 54 of Smithers, W.Va. after he drove to Parkersburg to meet and engage in sexual activities with a female he believed to be 14 years old. During this investigation, which began in February 2023, Long engaged in communications via Facebook Messenger, which included sending explicit images of himself and spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the fourteen-year old.

At the time of arrest, a Taurus 9mm pistol was located concealed between the center console and the front passenger seat. Long was also found to be in possession of a stun gun in a holster attached to his waistband. Long is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a burglary conviction in Kanawha County in 2007. After the arrest detectives located evidence that Long purchased on the day he traveled to Parkersburg that would assist in engaging in sexual activities.

Long was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court for soliciting a minor via computer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $75,000, which Long failed to post and was placed in the North Central Regional Jail.

On March 14th, Parkersburg police detectives along with the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Robert Patrick Garcia, 28 of Parkersburg for soliciting a minor via computer. During this investigation, which began in January 2023, Garcia communicated with a female he believed to be fifteen years old via Facebook Messenger and SnapChat.

During these communications, Garcia spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the fifteen-year old and sent numerous explicit images of himself.

Garcia was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and the bond was set at $75,000, which at the time of this release he has failed to post.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.