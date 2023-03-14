Parkersburg Utility Board’s ongoing efforts to improve PFAS treatment expected to meet newly proposed regulations from EPA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On March 14, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released proposed regulations for levels of PFASs, more commonly known as “forever chemicals,” in drinking water.

The new proposed regulations set legally enforceable maximum levels for six forever chemicals in drinking water, including PFOA, more commonly known as C8. If finalized, the proposed regulations will require public water systems to monitor for the chemicals and work to reduce them below the levels mandated by the regulations.

WTAP spoke with Eric Bennett, general manager of the Parkersburg Utility Board, about how the new regulations may affect the city of Parkersburg. Bennett said prior to the new proposed regulations, work had already begun on improving PUB’s water treatment for forever chemicals. A project to construct PFAS treatment facilities at the city’s water treatment plant is already in the works, with the board expected to appoint an engineer to the project at the board meeting on March 28.

Bennett said that once the new system is installed, it will get PFAS levels in Parkersburg’s drinking water at undetectable levels well below those mandated by the new proposed EPA regulations.

