Vienna Police Department gives suggestions for drunk driving alternatives

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Patrick’s Day is coming this Friday and many people celebrate the holiday by indulging in their favorite alcoholic beverage.

For some this celebration could lead to bad decisions, specifically the decision to drink and drive.

According to Sgt. Cole a DUI can be punishable with up to six months in jail and up to $500 in fines.

Sgt. Cole gives suggestions on alternate ways to get home after a night of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“Yeah, it’s important that if yu are drinking to have a plan before you go out. Use a designated driver and if you are that designated driver you are not drinking that night. There is also all kinds of cab services or ride share services, I believe Uber and Lyft are both in this area as options. Just having a plan is a big part of it,” Sgt. Cole said.

Sgt. Cole added that as holidays like this are approaching they keep a look out for any signs that someone could be driving drunk.

