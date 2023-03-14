Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments

PARKERSBURG-W.Va. (WTAP) - This is the list of Grand Jury indictments in Wood County.

Robert Edward Banky NCRJ 05-04-1959

Malicious Assault

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Second Offense

Prohibiting Violations of an Individuals Civil Rights

Fleeing from an Officer Obstructing an Officer

I 1-2022

11-2022

11-2022

11-2022

11-2022

Kennith Allen Bay Ohio County Correctional Center Wheeling, WV

08-22-1988

Receiving a Stolen Vehicle Transferring a Stolen Vehicle False Pretense

Transporting a Controlled Substance Onto the Grounds of a Jail

06-2022

06-2022

06-2022

08-2022

The use of an asterisk(*) indicates co-defendants.

Christopher Lee Chafin NCRJ 09-29-1985

2 Counts Grand Larceny Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

01-2023

01-2023

Ashlee Nicole Dugan NCRJ 08-25-1998

Transporting a Controlled Substance On Onto The 02-2023

Grounds of a Jail

Failure to Appear

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked No Proof of Insurance

Obstructed Registration

Terry Joe Goodwin NCRJ

02-2023

02-2023

02-2023

02-2023

11-01-1965

3 Counts Distribution and Exhibition of 02-2022 through 07-2022 Material Depicting Minors Engaged

in Sexually Explicit Conduct

3 Counts Use of Minors in Filming Sexually 02-2022 through 07-2022 Explicit Conduct

3 Counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device 09-2022

Jeremiah Grady Heaton NCRJ 2 Counts Shoplifting, Third Offense

*Victor Andre Jackson, III 221 Cuyahoga Street Akron, Ohio 44304

05-09-2001

11-2022 through O1-2023

0 l-20-2004

4 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022

With Intent to Deliver

Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022

Substance With Intent to Deliver

*Leighann Janae Wright NCRJ 10-15-2001

4 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022

With Intent to Deliver

Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022

Substance With Intent to Deliver

*Gia Marie Kowaleski

4 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022

With Intent to Deliver

Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022

Substance With Intent to Deliver

Christian McCadc Johnson NCRJ 04-08-1998

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

2 Counts Fraudulent Use of an Access Device

10-2022

I 0-2022

,John Joseph Kinnaird NCRJ 07-30-1976

Strangulation

01-2023

Battery

01-2023

Failure to Appear

02-2023

Tyler Joseph McMahan NCRJ 05-18-1992

Shoplifting, Third Offense 12-2022

Grand Larceny 12-2022

Ryan Mcrluzzi NCRJ 02-13-1994

2 Counts First Degree Arson

08-2022

4 Counts Destruction of Property

08-2022

Breaking and Entering

08-2022

2 Counts Grand Larceny

08-2022

Attempted Murder

08-2022

Timothy James Osborne NCRJ 07-02-1959

Fleeing from an Officer in Vehicle with Reckless 11-2022

Indifference

Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle Causing 11-2022

Property Damage

Obstructing an Officer 11-2022

Please be advised that these Indictments arc merely accusations and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Alante Robinson NCRJ 11-01-1989

Malicious Assault

Domestic Battery, Second Offense

Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm Unlawful Restraint

Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm 5 Counts Child Neglect Creating a Substantial

Risk of Injury

Adam Lee Sams NCRJ

Breaking and Entering Grand Larceny

Receiving or Transferring Stolen Goods Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Melvin Stubbs

02-2023

02-2023

02-2023

02-2023

02-2023

02-2023

02-2023

11-2022

11-2022

11-2022

11-2022

09-03-1982

Burglary

05-2022

Strangulation

05-2022

Domestic Battery

05-2022

Ryan Thomas Sullivan NCRJ 05-31-1993

Soliciting a Minor Via Computer and Traveling 11-2022

To Engage the Minor in Prohibited Sexual Activity

Use of Obscene Matter With the Intent to Seduce 11-2022

A Minor

*Jeremiah N. Young NCRJ 05-16-1985

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022

With Intent to Deliver

Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022

Substance With Intent to Deliver

2 Counts Failure to Register, Second Offense 09-2022

*Taylor N. McDcrmitt NCRJ 09-12-1995

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022

With Intent to Deliver

Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022

Substance With Intent to Deliver

