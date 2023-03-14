Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PARKERSBURG-W.Va. (WTAP) - This is the list of Grand Jury indictments in Wood County.
Robert Edward Banky NCRJ 05-04-1959
Malicious Assault
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Second Offense
Prohibiting Violations of an Individuals Civil Rights
Fleeing from an Officer Obstructing an Officer
I 1-2022
11-2022
11-2022
11-2022
11-2022
Kennith Allen Bay Ohio County Correctional Center Wheeling, WV
08-22-1988
Receiving a Stolen Vehicle Transferring a Stolen Vehicle False Pretense
Transporting a Controlled Substance Onto the Grounds of a Jail
06-2022
06-2022
06-2022
08-2022
The use of an asterisk(*) indicates co-defendants.
Christopher Lee Chafin NCRJ 09-29-1985
2 Counts Grand Larceny Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
01-2023
01-2023
Ashlee Nicole Dugan NCRJ 08-25-1998
Transporting a Controlled Substance On Onto The 02-2023
Grounds of a Jail
Failure to Appear
Driving While License Suspended or Revoked No Proof of Insurance
Obstructed Registration
Terry Joe Goodwin NCRJ
02-2023
02-2023
02-2023
02-2023
11-01-1965
3 Counts Distribution and Exhibition of 02-2022 through 07-2022 Material Depicting Minors Engaged
in Sexually Explicit Conduct
3 Counts Use of Minors in Filming Sexually 02-2022 through 07-2022 Explicit Conduct
3 Counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device 09-2022
Jeremiah Grady Heaton NCRJ 2 Counts Shoplifting, Third Offense
*Victor Andre Jackson, III 221 Cuyahoga Street Akron, Ohio 44304
05-09-2001
11-2022 through O1-2023
0 l-20-2004
4 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022
With Intent to Deliver
Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022
Substance With Intent to Deliver
*Leighann Janae Wright NCRJ 10-15-2001
4 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022
With Intent to Deliver
Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022
Substance With Intent to Deliver
*Gia Marie Kowaleski
4 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022
With Intent to Deliver
Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022
Substance With Intent to Deliver
Christian McCadc Johnson NCRJ 04-08-1998
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
2 Counts Fraudulent Use of an Access Device
10-2022
I 0-2022
,John Joseph Kinnaird NCRJ 07-30-1976
Strangulation
01-2023
Battery
01-2023
Failure to Appear
02-2023
Tyler Joseph McMahan NCRJ 05-18-1992
Shoplifting, Third Offense 12-2022
Grand Larceny 12-2022
Ryan Mcrluzzi NCRJ 02-13-1994
2 Counts First Degree Arson
08-2022
4 Counts Destruction of Property
08-2022
Breaking and Entering
08-2022
2 Counts Grand Larceny
08-2022
Attempted Murder
08-2022
Timothy James Osborne NCRJ 07-02-1959
Fleeing from an Officer in Vehicle with Reckless 11-2022
Indifference
Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle Causing 11-2022
Property Damage
Obstructing an Officer 11-2022
Please be advised that these Indictments arc merely accusations and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Alante Robinson NCRJ 11-01-1989
Malicious Assault
Domestic Battery, Second Offense
Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm Unlawful Restraint
Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm 5 Counts Child Neglect Creating a Substantial
Risk of Injury
Adam Lee Sams NCRJ
Breaking and Entering Grand Larceny
Receiving or Transferring Stolen Goods Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
Melvin Stubbs
02-2023
02-2023
02-2023
02-2023
02-2023
02-2023
02-2023
11-2022
11-2022
11-2022
11-2022
09-03-1982
Burglary
05-2022
Strangulation
05-2022
Domestic Battery
05-2022
Ryan Thomas Sullivan NCRJ 05-31-1993
Soliciting a Minor Via Computer and Traveling 11-2022
To Engage the Minor in Prohibited Sexual Activity
Use of Obscene Matter With the Intent to Seduce 11-2022
A Minor
*Jeremiah N. Young NCRJ 05-16-1985
2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022
With Intent to Deliver
Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022
Substance With Intent to Deliver
2 Counts Failure to Register, Second Offense 09-2022
*Taylor N. McDcrmitt NCRJ 09-12-1995
2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance 12-2022
With Intent to Deliver
Conspiracy to Commit Possession of a Controlled 12-2022
Substance With Intent to Deliver
