Jeep rollover on I-77 led to temporary lane closure, now reopen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both lanes of I-77 North are open following a jeep rollover around 2p.m. on Wednesday.

The jeep rolled over on its top near mile marker 163 north bound.

The driver sustained unknown injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.

The right north bound lane was closed while the scene was being cleared, but is now open.

Dispatch says it received its first call on the accident just at 2:01 p.m.

Miner Wells Volunteer Fire Deprtment, Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

