Library on Emerson will hold stone carving show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Library is holding a stone carver show Thursday.

According to a press release from the Library on Emerson, Ron Teska, a local stone carver, will visit the library at 6:30 pm Thursday.

Teska will have some stone carvings, posters, and stories for people to see and hear.

This is a free event for the public to learn more about stone carving.

