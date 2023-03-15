Library on Emerson will hold stone carving show
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Library is holding a stone carver show Thursday.
According to a press release from the Library on Emerson, Ron Teska, a local stone carver, will visit the library at 6:30 pm Thursday.
Teska will have some stone carvings, posters, and stories for people to see and hear.
This is a free event for the public to learn more about stone carving.
