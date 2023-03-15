Library on Emerson will hold stone carving show

Stone Carver will visit the Library on Emerson
Stone Carver will visit the Library on Emerson(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Library is holding a stone carver show Thursday.

According to a press release from the Library on Emerson, Ron Teska, a local stone carver, will visit the library at 6:30 pm Thursday.

Teska will have some stone carvings, posters, and stories for people to see and hear.

This is a free event for the public to learn more about stone carving.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Joseph Long, 54 (left) and Robert Patrick Garcia (right)
Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the eastbound...
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Rollover crash on I-77
Jeep rollover on I-77 led to temporary lane closure, now reopen
Man indicted on more than 2 dozen pandering charges involving minors

Latest News

Fire generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Parkersburg
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Police lights
One person in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Caldwell who they say admitted to...
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery